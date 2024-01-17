DataStax launches Data API to simplify GenAI application development

DataStax, a company that powers generative AI (GenAI) applications with relevant, scalable data, announced the general availability of its Data API, a one-stop API for GenAI, that provides all the data and a complete stack for production GenAI and retrieval augmented generation (RAG) applications with high relevancy and low latency. Also debuting today is a completely updated developer experience for DataStax Astra DB, a vector database for building production-level AI applications.

The new vector Data API and experience makes Apache Cassandra available to JavaScript, Python, or full-stack application developers in a more intuitive experience for AI development. It is specifically designed for ease of use, offering higher relevancy, throughput, and fast response times, by using the JVector search engine. It introduces an intuitive dashboard, efficient data loading and exploration tools, and seamless integration with AI and machine learning (ML) frameworks.

Developers can use the Data API for an out-of-the-box AI ecosystem that simplifies integrations with GenAI ecosystem leaders like LangChain, LLamaIndex, OpenAI, Vercel, Google Vertex AI, Amazon Bedrock, GitHub Copilot, Azure, and all major platforms while supporting security and compliance standards. Any developer can now support advanced RAG techniques such as FLARE and ReAct that must synthesize multiple responses.

https://www.datastax.com/blog/general-availability-data-api-for-enhanced-developer-experience