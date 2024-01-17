Gilbane Advisor 1-17-24 — Knowledge editing, Bayesian inference

Opinion / Analysis

A comprehensive study of knowledge editing for large language models

We’re still learning how knowledge graphs and large language models might be combined to reap the benefits of their individual capabilities. Knowledge graph embeddings in LLMs are one approach, but are typically not easily modified (as they are on their own) without re-training. Dhanshree Shripad Shenwai summarizes an interesting new paper on knowledge editing activity in general, and specifically on a new approach to knowledge editing in language models that doesn’t require re-training. (3 min)

Summary: https://www.marktechpost.com/2024/01/06/this-ai-paper-presents-a-comprehensive-study-of-knowledge-editing-for-large-language-models/

Paper: https://arxiv.org/abs/2401.01286

Bayesian Inference: A unified framework for perception, reasoning, and decision-making

Stephanie Shen provides an accessible and useful description of what Bayes’ Theorem is and how it works in English (minus the math), and explains why its applicability is much broader than appreciated. A good refresher for those of us not steeped in it, and a good intro for decision-makers. (14 min)

https://towardsdatascience.com/bayesian-inference-a-unified-framework-for-perception-reasoning-and-decision-making-bb9c47448f8f

More Reading

All Gilbane Advisor issues

Content technology news

Typeface announces integration within Microsoft Dynamics 365

Dynamics 365 Customer Insights customers get access to Typeface’s brand and audience-personalized AI seamlessly within their environments.

https://www.typeface.ai/blog/typeface-announces-integration-within-microsoft-dynamics-365-customer-insights-to-help-redefine-marketer-experiences

OpenAI introduces ChatGPT Team

OpenAI introduces ChatGPT Team — ChatGPT Team offers access to GPT-4 and DALL·E 3, tools like Advanced Data Analysis, a dedicated collaborative workspace, and admin tools.

https://openai.com/blog/introducing-chatgpt-team

Argo Translation launches CMSConnect

Support for multiple CMS, PIM, DAM, and CRM platforms expands their ability to help businesses make content available in numerous languages.

https://www.argotrans.com/argo-translation-launches-cmsconnect

The Secure, Automated, Fair, and Efficient (SAFE) digital watermark tools are designed to protect digital content owners and consumers.

https://www.digimarc.com/press-releases/2024/01/04/digimarc-offers-free-digital-watermark-embedding-and-detection-tools

All content technology news

