Ontotext’s GraphDB available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Ontotext, a semantic knowledge graph provider, today announced that its flagship product, GraphDB, is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Now, enterprises can streamline the global deployment of graph databases, facilitating the migration of on-premises data to Azure and other prominent public cloud platforms. Customers can take advantage of the Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management to ensure compliance with rigorous industry and privacy regulations.

Ontotext GraphDB accelerates knowledge graph builds, and provides users with a platform for enterprise-wide data integration and discovery. GraphDB was developed for companies with decentralized data challenges and that require data driven analytics in order to drive insights for crucial business needs. GraphDB on Azure enables their joint customers to:

Remove data silos and speed up time to insights/time to market with a linking engine for enterprise data management.

Unify data sources for impactful data sharing, collaboration and semantic data discovery that delivers ROI on information architecture spend.

Empower standardized data exchange, discovery, integration, and reuse to provide 360 views of their business.

