Altova announces Version 2024 with AI Assistants and PDF Data Mapping

Altova announced the release of Version 2024 of its desktop developer tools, server software, and regulatory solutions. New features across the product line include:

AI Assistant in XMLSpy boosts productivity for XML and JSON development tasks by generating schemas, instance documents, and sample data based on natural language prompts. The AI Assistant can also generate XSL, XPath, and XQuery code. Generated code can be copied, opened in a new document, or sent to the XPath/XQuery window for further review.

MapForce PDF Extractor is a visual utility for defining the structure of a PDF document and extracting data from it. That data is then available for mapping to other formats in MapForce, including Excel, JSON, databases, XML, etc., for conversion, data integration, and ETL processes.

AI integration in DatabaseSpy includes an AI Assistant for generating SQL statements, sample data, table relations, as well as AI extensions to explain, pretty print, and complete SQL statements.

Split output preview for XML and database report design in StyleVision lets designers see the changes they make in a design reflected in the output in real time. The side-by-side panes show the design and output in HTML, PDF, Word, or text at the same time.

https://www.altova.com/whatsnew