Introducing ChatGPT Enterprise

From the OpenAI blog…

We’re launching ChatGPT Enterprise, which offers enterprise-grade security and privacy, unlimited higher-speed GPT-4 access, longer context windows for processing longer inputs, advanced data analysis capabilities, customization options, and much more. We believe AI can assist and elevate every aspect of our working lives and make teams more creative and productive. Today marks another step towards an AI assistant for work that helps with any task, is customized for your organization, and that protects your company data.

You own and control your business data in ChatGPT Enterprise. We do not train on your business data or conversations, and our models don’t learn from your usage. ChatGPT Enterprise is also SOC 2 compliant and all conversations are encrypted in transit and at rest. Our new admin console lets you manage team members easily and offers domain verification, SSO, and usage insights, allowing for large-scale deployment into enterprise…

ChatGPT Enterprise removes all usage caps, and performs up to two times faster. We include 32k context in Enterprise, allowing users to process four times longer inputs or files. ChatGPT Enterprise also provides unlimited access to advanced data analysis, previously known as Code Interpreter. This feature enables both technical and non-technical teams to analyze information in seconds, whether it’s for financial researchers crunching market data, marketers analyzing survey results, or data scientists debugging an ETL script. If you’re looking to tailor ChatGPT to your organization, you can use our new shared chat templates to collaborate and build common workflows. If you need to extend OpenAI into a fully custom solution for your org, our pricing includes free credits to use our API as well.

