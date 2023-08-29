Duet AI for Google Workspace now available

From the Google Workspace Blog…

Today we’re making Duet AI for Google Workspace generally available, and you can get started now with a no-cost trial. … With the introduction of Duet AI, we added AI as a real-time collaborator… that can act as a coach, source of inspiration, and productivity booster — all while ensuring every user and organization has control over their data.

… Instead of scrambling through forecasts in Sheets, P&L Docs, Monthly Business Review Slides, and reading emails from the regional sales leads, you’ll soon be able to simply ask Duet AI to do the heavy lifting with a prompt like “create a summary of Q3 performance.” Duet AI can create a whole new presentation, complete with text, charts, and images, based on your relevant content in Drive and Gmail.

We’re putting Duet AI in Google Meet to help ensure you look and sound your best with studio look, studio lighting, and studio sound. … rolling out dynamic tiles and face detection … launching automatic translated captions for 18 languages; Meet will automatically detect when another language is spoken and display the translation in real time.

Duet AI can capture notes, action items, and video snippets in real time with the new “take notes for me” feature and it will send a summary to attendees after the meeting…

https://workspace.google.com/blog/product-announcements/duet-ai-in-workspace-now-available