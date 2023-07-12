Adobe Firefly supports prompts in over 100 languages

Adobe announced the global expansion of Firefly, Adobe’s family of creative generative AI models, to support text prompts in over 100 languages, enabling users to generate images and text effects using their native languages in the standalone Firefly web service. The service will also be localized in 20 languages with versions in French, German, Japanese, Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese available now.

Firefly has been integrated into Photoshop, Express, and Illustrator, helping customers build their creative confidence by removing the barriers between imagination and blank page, and bringing more precision, power, speed and ease directly into Creative Cloud applications and workflows.

Firefly for Enterprise is designed to be commercially safe and Adobe plans to enable businesses to custom train Firefly with their own branded assets, generating content in the brand’s unique style and brand language. The new company-wide offering enables every employee across an organization, at any creative skill level, to use Firefly to generate on-brand, ready-to-share content that can be edited in Express or Creative Cloud. Enterprises also have the opportunity to obtain an IP indemnity from Adobe for content generated by certain Firefly-powered workflows.

https://firefly.adobe.com