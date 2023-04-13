Bloomreach unveils SMS marketing updates

Bloomreach announced expansive updates to its Bloomreach Engagement SMS marketing capabilities. Through its ten new features, Bloomreach Engagement is making it easier for marketers to integrate this channel into their omnichannel strategies. From AI content generation to optimal send time prediction, marketers will have access to tools to reach engaged subscribers with personalized SMS campaigns. Features:

AI-powered optimal send time: determine the best time to send SMS campaigns for every customer.

AI content generator: generate SMS content ideas or fine tune messaging.

TCPA List Validation: automatically removes reassigned or deactivated numbers and national Do Not Call registries.

SMS Campaign visual builder: create, test, preview SMS messages.

Sign-up units: grow SMS lists with sign-up units that include TCPA consent language.

Text-to-join keywords: grow subscribers with “text to join” keywords that can be shared across marketing channels.

Campaign evaluation dashboard: monitor campaign performance and make real-time adjustments.

Pre-built templates: for converting SMS campaigns.

Scenario node and visual builder: switch between SMS and MMS message in scenarios.

Contact card creator: make every message recognizable by ensuring SMS messages appear from a set contact name.

https://www.bloomreach.com/en/news