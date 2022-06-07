Foxit integrates PDF Editor with Microsoft Teams and Office 365

Foxit, a provider of PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers increase their productivity with documents, announced integration of the Foxit PDF Editor cloud platform into Microsoft Teams and Office 365, providing users with new ways to collaborate on PDF documents. Features include:

High-quality PDF Viewing – Experience quality viewing of high-fidelity PDF documents shared within your Microsoft Teams channel without downloading the PDF document to your device and without leaving the Microsoft Teams application.

Accelerated Document Reviews – Efficiently and quickly collect channel members’ feedback on shared PDF documents within the Microsoft Teams application instead of downloading PDF documents, adding a review, and attaching the document again.

Increased Document Activity Visibility – View other team members’ comments when they take action on your documents and also when others reply to comments.

Secure Document Review – Collaborate securely on documents with trusted members who have access to the Microsoft 365 platform and retain the ability to store document versions to OneDrive.

High-quality PDF Creation – Allows Microsoft Office 365 users to convert Office 365 documents (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint) to a high-quality PDF, and the option to save to OneDrive or download the document .

https://www.foxit.com/pdf-editor/