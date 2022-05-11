Gilbane Advisor 5-11-22 — relational KGs, feature importance

Opinion / Analysis

From the modern data stack to knowledge graphs

Tiernan Ray summarizes Microsoft and Snowflake veteran Bob Muglia’s keynote at last weeks Knowledge Graph Conference. Muglia’s presentation is about “relational knowledge graphs” that can model both data and and business rules. He is currently on the board of Relational AI, a startup building such a product. (4 min). Also see Has SQL gone too far?.

https://www.zdnet.com/article/microsoft-veteran-bob-muglia-relational-knowledge-graphs-will-transform-business/

Why graph-modeling frameworks are the future of unsupervised learning

If you have too many features for the number of samples or want to remove co-linear features to improve your model, there are many techniques that can be applied in a supervised learning setting — Decision Trees, Random Forest, etc. Until now, there are very few approaches that can identify feature importance in an unsupervised learning problem.

Cristiana de Azevedo von Stosch and Abhishek Singh propose a method for “feature selection based on feature importance determination [that] will reduce the processing time of any modeling approach.”. (7 min)

https://towardsdatascience.com/why-graph-modeling-frameworks-are-the-future-of-unsupervised-learning-2092b089caff

Apple, Google and Microsoft commit to expanded support for FIDO standard

The new capability will allow websites and apps to offer consistent, secure, and easy passwordless sign-ins to consumers across devices and platforms.

https://gilbane.com/2022/05/apple-google-and-microsoft-commit-to-expanded-support-for-fido-standard/

Sinequa Search Cloud available through Azure Marketplace

Customers can now fulfill license subscriptions for Sinequa under their existing MACC, allowing them to decrement pre-committed Azure spend.

https://gilbane.com/2022/05/sinequa-search-cloud-available-through-azure-marketplace/

TeamViewer and SAP to digitalize warehouse operations with augmented reality

TeamViewer Frontline Augmented Reality (AR) solutions now enhance SAP Extended Warehouse Management with AR-based workflows.

https://gilbane.com/2022/05/teamviewer-and-sap-to-digitalize-warehouse-operations-with-augmented-reality/

AppTek launches new metadata-informed neural machine translation system

Provides enterprises and translation professionals with customization options for multi-domain, multi-dialect, multi-genre translations.

https://gilbane.com/2022/04/apptek-launches-new-metadata-informed-neural-machine-translation-system/

