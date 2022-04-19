Netlify Edge Functions accelerate web development at the edge

Netlify, a platform for modern web development, announced Netlify Edge Functions, bringing standards-based edge compute to Netlify’s development workflow. Developers can now build fast web experiences in less time, using Edge Functions to run dynamic content or even an entire application from the network edge without compromising performance. Built on Deno, an open source runtime, Edge Functions work out-of-the-box with new server-side features from existing web frameworks like Next.js, Nuxt, Astro, Eleventy, and SvelteKit as well as new edge-first frameworks like Hydrogen and Remix.

The recent macrotrend of edge computing has led to a wave of innovation at the network edge, but many of these new solutions are proprietary, don’t use popular programming languages, and don’t offer integrations with multiple web frameworks. As a result, edge compute has added substantial complexity to the software development lifecycle. Netlify Edge Functions were built to be an antidote, letting development teams avoid this tradeoff and, ultimately, deliver modern web experiences to market much faster.

Netlify’s suite of serverless capabilities – Netlify Functions, Background Functions, Scheduled Functions, and now Edge Functions – give developers the flexibility to apply compute where and when they need it. Netlify Edge Functions is now available in public beta.

https://www.netlify.com/blog/announcing-serverless-compute-with-edge-functions