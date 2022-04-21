Databricks announces lakehouse offering for media and entertainment

Databricks launched a lakehouse platform for data-driven businesses in the media and entertainment industry. The Lakehouse for Media & Entertainment enables organizations across the media ecosystem to deliver better data and AI outcomes for consumers, advertisers and media partners with a single and collaborative platform for data, analytics, and AI. Databricks is also working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and industry partners like Cognizant, Fivetran, Labelbox and Lovelytics.

With use case accelerators, custom Brickbuilder Solutions and a partner ecosystem, businesses will be able to deliver a personalized consumer experience, prepare for consumer analytics, and provide collaboration and secure data sharing among media teams. The Lakehouse for Media and Entertainment incorporates data solutions and accelerators for use cases like AI-driven recommendation engines, customer lifetime value and churn, quality of experience, community toxicity analysis, and advertising optimization.

With Databricks, organizations can leverage all of their data to build a holistic view of their audience and advertisers, make real-time decisions and drive innovation with advanced analytics. With business intelligence (BI), and AI capabilities on all data types, Databricks enables media organizations to use all of their data – including images, video and other unstructured data types – to develop a holistic understanding of their customers.

