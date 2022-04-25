Akamai launches Linode managed database

Akamai Technologies Inc., launched a managed database service powered by Linode with support for MySQL, PostgreSQL, Redis, and MongoDB. Akamai’s Linode Managed Database simplifies database deployment, helping developers reduce risk, increase efficiency, and minimize the complexity that comes with manual management of production database clusters.

The launch of Linode Managed Database service marks Akamai’s first product launch in its compute line of business following its acquisition of Linode in March of this year, to further its mission to develop a distributed compute platform from cloud to edge.

With Akamai’s Linode Managed Database service, users can defer common deployment and maintenance tasks to Linode and elect high availability configurations to ensure that database performance and uptime are never affected. The result: less hands-on management expertise is required to deploy applications and a decreased risk of downtime compared to manual management.

At launch, Akamai will offer Linode Managed Database for MySQL in all of Linode’s 11 global data centers, with support for PostgreSQL, Redis, and MongoDB to follow in the second quarter of 2022. With each supported managed database, customers can take advantage of features such as flat-rate pricing, security and recovery measures, flexible deployment options, and high availability cluster options.

https://www.linode.com ■ https://www.akamai.com