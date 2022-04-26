Hyland expands infrastructure to deploy OnBase and Brainware customers on AWS

Hyland, a content services provider, has expanded its work with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support the increased cloud deployment and migration needs from its customer base. Working with AWS, Hyland will expand its Hyland Cloud infrastructure to deploy new OnBase and Brainware cloud customers and cloud migration environments in North America on the appropriate AWS Region – fully supported and managed by Hyland’s technical experts.

The strengthened relationship with AWS delivers an expansive infrastructure footprint for the Hyland Cloud, allowing Hyland to meet customer requirements with agility and scale, while providing a more flexible architecture that supports customers’ evolving information technology (IT) and business challenges. Backed by innovative technologies, security-driven policies and dedicated support from knowledgeable technology experts, customers deploying Hyland’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) offerings on AWS benefit from its continued focus on cloud innovation and support for next-generation cloud solutions.

https://www.hyland.com/en/innovation/hyland-cloud