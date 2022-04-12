Adobe introduces Frame.io for Creative Cloud

Adobe announced it is bringing Frame.io’s video collaboration platform to its Creative Cloud customers and released updates to After Effects and Premiere Pro, including native M1 support for After Effects. With the introduction of Frame.io for Creative Cloud, video editors and key project stakeholders are able to collaborate seamlessly in the cloud. This is an integrated review and approval workflow for post-production, allowing editors to get to final approval faster and easier than before. Now, as part of a Creative Cloud subscription, video creators can:

Share work in progress with an unlimited number of reviewers anywhere in the world.

Get frame-accurate comments and annotations directly inside of Premiere Pro and After Effects, all without leaving their timeline.

Use Frame.io accelerated file transfer technology for fast uploading and downloading of media with 100GB of dedicated Frame.io storage.

Work on up to five different projects concurrently with another remote user.

Work with Camera to Cloud – the fastest, easiest and most secure way to get footage from cameras to editors, motion designers and other stakeholders.

Starting today, Frame.io for Creative Cloud will be pre-installed with Premiere Pro and After Effects. Creative Cloud customers can log into Frame.io from within Premiere Pro or After Effects using their Adobe ID.

https://news.adobe.com/news/news-details/2022/Adobe-Introduces-Frame.io-for-Creative-Cloud-and-Updates-to-After-Effects-and-Premiere-Pro/default.aspx