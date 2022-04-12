MongoDB announces pay-as-you-go on Google Cloud

MongoDB, Inc., a general purpose database platform, announced the launch of a pay-as-you-go MongoDB Atlas offering, which can be launched directly from the Google Console. The offering provides developers with a simplified subscription experience, and enterprises more choice in how they procure MongoDB on Google Cloud. Customers only pay for the resources they use and can scale based on their needs, with no up-front commitments while using their Google accounts. This offering will also make it easier for customers to build, scale, and manage data-rich applications with MongoDB Atlas within the Google Cloud Console.

MongoDB enables developers to integrate Atlas with Google Cloud products including BigQuery, Apigee, Tensorflow, Cloud Run, App Engine, EventArc, Cloud Functions, DataStream, Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), Dataproc, Dataflow, and Pub/Sub. In addition to these offerings, MongoDB and Google Cloud have expanded their joint reach across 28 global regions, including the recent availability in Toronto and Santiago. Previously applicable only to migrations from RDBMS to cloud-based RDBMS, migVisor is now available for MongoDB On-Premises to MongoDB Atlas migrations.

