Translations.com certifies Amplience’s GlobalLink Connect integration

Translations.com, the technology division of TransPerfect, announced its certification of Amplience’s integration for GlobalLink Connect. The certified solution gives users a new way to leverage GlobalLink Connect’s translation workflow management while creating and processing translation requests within the Amplience interface.

Amplience’s integration with GlobalLink Connect provides an all-in-one solution to initiate, automate, control, track, and complete all facets of the translation process. The combination of Amplience’s headless content and commerce platform with GlobalLink Connect’s extended localization workflow capabilities creates a seamless plug-and-play content management solution with minimal effort and virtually no IT overhead.

The Amplience integration with GlobalLink Connect will allow users to:

Save time and money when translating content

Streamline the translation process for all content across all sales channels

Schedule and request on-demand translation via the Amplience UI

Gain transparency into translation spend and turnaround times

Optimize internal or external vendor management

Choose from flexible workflows using machine translation, human translation, or both

Reduced IT involvement and project management overhead.

