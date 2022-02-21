Reveille 10 adds support for Hyland OnBase and Alfresco

Reveille Software Inc. announced the launch of its latest product release, Reveille 10, which offers support for Hyland OnBase and Alfresco and expands support for Microsoft products. Reveille’s products help companies monitor, analyze and optimize ECM platforms, content applications and unstructured data. The latest release includes new capabilities to increase efficiency, optimize operations, and help companies reduce operating costs by leveraging Reveille to optimize their ECM platforms including those from Microsoft, Hyland, OpenText, Box and Kofax. Reveille’s support for Hyland Alfresco provides agentless, out-of-the-box capabilities to ensure the continued health and productivity of Hyland Alfresco platform and related ECM solutions.

New functionality includes:

Hyland OnBase and Hyland Alfresco coverage for ECM monitoring and optimization

Intelligent automation capabilities with support for Microsoft Power Automate and Microsoft Power BI

Support for OpenTelemetry/Observability

Expanded OpenText platform coverage for enhanced monitoring and optimization

Over 95 enhancements for deeper observability, automation, and ECM problem resolution

Over 100 new content system metrics for enhanced productivity and deeper collaboration within Reveille.

