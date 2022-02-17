Bridgeline announces suite for multi-location businesses

Bridgeline Digital, Inc., a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced they are launching a new product suite focused on the franchise industry and multi-location businesses called TruPresence. The suite of products includes specialized software for managing multiple websites including location pages, local eCommerce, advanced location finder, search, reporting, analytics, and more. TruPresence plans to release a web analytics dashboard that can index, benchmark, and drive insight and analysis to make game-changing improvements to each location, as well as the national brand’s presence.

https://www.bridgeline.com/news/bridgeline-announces-new-product-suite-for-multi-location-businesses