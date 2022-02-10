Piano acquires SocialFlow

Piano, a Digital Experience Cloud provider, announced it has acquired SocialFlow, a social distribution and marketing platform for media companies. The addition of SocialFlow onto Piano’s platform will allow social media teams to optimize engagement and attention across multiple accounts and gain a deeper level of insight into how content is driving revenue. SocialFlow’s tools help streamline execution to efficiently manage organic posting across platforms, manage paid social media campaigns, and collect data on user clicks.

Organizations often face a fundamental challenge in determining which content will perform well on social media, when to publish it for maximum impact and then tracking results. These brands produce hundreds to thousands of articles and videos per month and have scores of social media accounts, with multiple team members managing those channels. Executing a social media strategy at scale requires tools built intentionally for the needs of publishers.

The transaction is a cash purchase, with funding provided by Updata Partners, Rittenhouse Ventures and Sixth Street Partners, and results in Piano acquiring 100% of the shares of SocialFlow.

https://resources.piano.io/articles/piano-acquires-socialflow-to-connect-social-media-strategies-to-customer-journey-orchestration ▪︎ https://www.socialflow.com