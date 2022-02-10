Elastic releases Elastic 8.0

Elastic announced the general availability of Elastic 8.0 with enhancements across the Elastic Search Platform and its Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security solutions. Updates include native vector search, native support for modern natural language processing models, simplified data onboarding, and a streamlined security experience.

Native support for natural language processing (NLP) enables the use of custom or third-party PyTorch machine learning models directly in Elasticsearch. The addition of native NLP support with vector search enables users to perform inference within Elasticsearch, resulting in faster and more relevant search results. Customers can now leverage enhanced vector search capabilities, including native support for approximate nearest neighbor (ANN) search, to quickly perform queries on enormous data sets such as documents, images, and audio files.

Elastic native vector search extends technology commonly associated with searching for image and text content into the world of business data. Organizations can use vector search with NLP support to deliver faster, more relevant customer support information, improve shopping experiences, and enhance search accessibility by providing unique audio and visual search results. A simplified Elastic Cloud on AWS onboarding experience includes new integrations to speed data ingestion, including the new Elastic Serverless Forwarder.

https://www.elastic.co/blog/whats-new-elastic-8-0-0