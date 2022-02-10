Oro Inc. announced the launch of OroCommerce 5.0, the latest long-term support (LTS) release of its open-source eCommerce platform for B2B companies. OroCommerce 5.0 adds features to boost productivity, improve site performance, and optimize customer experiences. Among the upgrades:
- Speed and performance. Buyers can manage orders and product lists containing hundreds or thousands of individual items. Out-of-the-box support for WebP images.
- New search functionality with upgraded discovery tools for B2B buyers. Weighted attributes enable the promotion of products based on popularity, available inventory, or user ratings.
- Accessibility for everyone, with full compatibility with screen readers and other assistive technologies and new features such as search autocomplete and keyboard-optimized navigation to support users with visual impairments.
- A friction-free work environment including full integration with Microsoft Office 365 to help team members spend less time window-switching. With a single sign-on, OroCommerce 5.0 makes it easier to stay on top of contacts, calendars, tasks, and emails, without ever leaving the Oro interface.
- Stability and security. The platform gets upgrades across the tech stack, which now includes Symfony 5.4 LTS, PHP 8.1, PostgreSQL 13 / MySQL 8, and ElasticSearch 8.