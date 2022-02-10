Oro unveils OroCommerce 5.0

Oro Inc. announced the launch of OroCommerce 5.0, the latest long-term support (LTS) release of its open-source eCommerce platform for B2B companies. OroCommerce 5.0 adds features to boost productivity, improve site performance, and optimize customer experiences. Among the upgrades:

Speed and performance. Buyers can manage orders and product lists containing hundreds or thousands of individual items. Out-of-the-box support for WebP images.

New search functionality with upgraded discovery tools for B2B buyers. Weighted attributes enable the promotion of products based on popularity, available inventory, or user ratings.

Accessibility for everyone, with full compatibility with screen readers and other assistive technologies and new features such as search autocomplete and keyboard-optimized navigation to support users with visual impairments.

A friction-free work environment including full integration with Microsoft Office 365 to help team members spend less time window-switching. With a single sign-on, OroCommerce 5.0 makes it easier to stay on top of contacts, calendars, tasks, and emails, without ever leaving the Oro interface.

Stability and security. The platform gets upgrades across the tech stack, which now includes Symfony 5.4 LTS, PHP 8.1, PostgreSQL 13 / MySQL 8, and ElasticSearch 8.

https://oroinc.com/b2b-ecommerce/