Acquia launches UK hosting solution

Digital experience company Acquia announced the launch of its new Drupal Cloud hosting solution for customers in the United Kingdom. A London data center provides in-country hosting for organizations impacted by Brexit who prefer their Drupal databases to remain in-country. This service is particularly attractive to UK government authorities or businesses working with the government.

Drupal Cloud is a composable experience platform that allows customers to build and deploy applications to any digital channel. With Drupal Cloud hosting, organizations can ensure that their digital applications are highly available, with a 99.95% uptime SLA, multi-zone availability for built-in redundancy, and multi-region failover clusters for enhanced resiliency. Beyond the London hosting solution, Acquia offers regional data centers in Ireland, Germany, Singapore, Australia, Japan, and China.

Acquia customers who want to migrate Drupal applications to the UK with zero downtime can take advantage of Acquia Platform Migration Services. These provide an Acquia Professional Services Technical Architect to manage configuration, testing, and more to ensure an efficient and seamless Drupal application migration.

https://www.acquia.com