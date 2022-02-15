InfluxData releases new features

InfluxData, creator of the time series platform InfluxDB, released new features to expedite IoT and Industrial IoT application building. New capabilities deliver an intuitive experience for developers and engineers working with time series data at the edge and deliver better data processing for use cases spanning predictive maintenance, performance monitoring, energy optimization, operational technology, smart offices, and more. New features include:

Run analytics at the edge with persistent and replicated data: Enables analytics at the edge, providing replication of data for centralized collection, visibility and additional analytic processing. Users can replicate data into InfluxDB Cloud from an InfluxDB instance deployed at the edge.

Enables analytics at the edge, providing replication of data for centralized collection, visibility and additional analytic processing. Users can replicate data into InfluxDB Cloud from an InfluxDB instance deployed at the edge. Broadcast new data to thousands of devices simultaneously: New feature adds the ability to distribute processed data with custom payloads to thousands of devices all at once from a single Flux script.

New feature adds the ability to distribute processed data with custom payloads to thousands of devices all at once from a single Flux script. Intelligently deploy software at the edge with configurable packages: Users can break down the stack into smaller base components, installing only what they need at the often-resource-constrained edge.

Users can break down the stack into smaller base components, installing only what they need at the often-resource-constrained edge. Contextualize IoT data across multiple sources: InfluxData has added MQTT data ingest to Telegraf, InfluxDB’s distributed collection agent. The new Telegraf MQTT input allows users to have more context over the IoT data they are ingesting.

https://www.influxdata.com