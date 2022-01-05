Datadog announces strategic partnership with AWS

Datadog, Inc., a monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, announced a global strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). As part of this collaboration, AWS and Datadog will work together to develop and deliver tighter product alignment in the future. As an AWS Partner, Datadog has earned several AWS Competencies that demonstrate Datadog’s high level of specialization, AWS technical expertise and proven customer success. Datadog’s existing AWS Competencies include:

Microsoft Workloads ISV Competency

DevOps ISV Competency

Government ISV Competency

Containers ISV Competency

Migration and Modernization ISV Competency

By delivering deep visibility into AWS-hosted, on-premises and hybrid environments during every phase of a cloud migration, Datadog helps organizations achieve their digital transformation goals with confidence. After enabling a one-click integration, Datadog pulls metrics and tags from more than 70 AWS services to give customers a comprehensive view of their entire infrastructure, including key technologies such as AWS Lambda and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS). Customers can also benefit from Datadog’s full-stack security across all layers of their cloud environment. This means customers can easily analyze their apps, workloads and infrastructure with just a few clicks and enrich security signals with Datadog-managed threat intelligence feeds.

https://www.datadoghq.com/about/latest-news/press-releases/datadog-announces-global-strategic-partnership-with-aws-for-observability-and-security/