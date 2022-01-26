Box enhances integration with Microsoft Teams

Box, Inc. announced the general availability of an enhanced Box for Microsoft Teams integration that enables customers to select Box as the default cloud content management solution in the Teams environment. Included in the release are new features that further improve the Box experience in Microsoft Teams. This integration can reduce content fragmentation and makes it easier for customers to collaborate across the Box Content Cloud and Microsoft environments.

The integration enables joint Box and Teams users to embed the core Box experience directly inside Teams so they can access, share, and secure content in Box while communicating and collaborating across Teams. The integration also provides admins with granular controls at the organizational level to streamline the deployment of Box within Teams and simplify user adoption, and organizations can improve their user experience and reduce content fragmentation by unifying their content in Box under a consistent security, compliance, and governance policy.

Box also announced new features to deepen the Box experience within Teams: Box as a personal app in Teams, an updated Box user experience within Teams, an automatic installation process for more frictionless rollout, a new Box file tabs within chats, and pre-pinned access to Box within Teams.

https://blog.box.com/use-box-your-content-cloud-microsoft-teams