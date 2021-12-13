Adobe introduces Creative Cloud Express

Adobe launched Creative Cloud Express, a unified task-based, web and mobile product that makes it easy to create and share beautiful rich multimedia content – from social media posts and stories to invitations to marketing materials like logos, flyers and banners. Creative Cloud Express enables drag-and-drop content creation, empowering every user to express their creativity with just a few clicks. Creative Cloud Express offers thousands of high-quality templates, 20,000 premium Adobe fonts and 175 million licensed Adobe Stock images. Creative Cloud Express leverages Adobe Sensei, Adobe’s AI/ML framework and the technology behind Adobe’s flagship applications like Photoshop, Premiere and Acrobat. Creative Cloud Express makes it possible for everyone, independent of skill level, to make something great. Creative Cloud Express:

is free to start and available immediately to everyone,

is available on the web at adobe.com/express and as a free app from the Microsoft Store, Google Play Store and Apple App Store,

is included with Creative Cloud All Apps and flagship single-app plans over $20 and is free for K-12.

The Creative Cloud Express premium plan with additional features is available for $9.99 per month.

Creative Cloud Express for Enterprise and Teams is coming in 2022.

https://www.adobe.com/express