Sitecore acquires Reflektion

Sitecore, a provider of digital experience management software, announced the acquisition of San Mateo-based Reflektion, an AI-powered digital search platform that understands and predicts patterns, context, and needs in order to convert shoppers into buyers. The combination of Sitecore and Reflektion enables Sitecore to engage, educate, and empower shoppers to make purchase decisions faster to increase buyer confidence, long-term revenue, and overall customer satisfaction and loyalty.

The acquisition will help marketers solve the information overload that is characteristic of traditional search solutions, which leave customers unable to find and select the right product. 93% of all online experiences start with search, making it an integral part of the customer buying journey, and Reflektion elevates search into a conversational, guided experience that provides more personal, accessible, and tailored answers for the customer. Reflektion’s platform can be leveraged across all aspects of the Sitecore digital experience platform, from transforming product data into understandable consumer-friendly language to understanding shopper intent, behavior, and product preferences.

https://www.sitecore.com ▪︎ https://reflektion.com