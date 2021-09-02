Tableau launches new data analytic capabilities

Tableau, an analytics platform, unveiled new data and analytics platform capabilities. The new enterprise capabilities and new enterprise subscription plans will help customers advance their digital transformations by empowering everyone in an organization with trusted and governed data.

Managing the data chaos and enabling data governance. New capabilities are making data challenges easier to manage, scale, and trust Data Prep: Reduce loads/costs of server resources automatically and generate rows to more map out trends in data Governance: Help ensure/maintain data quality by alerting you of any potential issues and provide easier visibility into the type of data you have and where it came from Centralized row level security: Increased flexibility and segmentation by allowing Tableau administrators to centrally configure which users and groups have access to which slices of data configure access.

New capabilities are making data challenges easier to manage, scale, and trust Ensuring analytics scales with enterprise demand Enterprise reference architecture: Enterprise Deployment Guidelines (EDG) provides the Tableau reference architecture to enterprises to achieve requirements around availability, scalability and security. Dynamic Scaling: Helps enterprises appropriately resource their deployment and ensures enough containers are available during peak demand times and scale down during low demand times. Resource Management: IT teams can better optimize the performance of Tableau Server by defining application resource limits.



https://www.tableau.com/products/our-platform