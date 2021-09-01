Crownpeak and Webscale partner

Crownpeak, a digital experience platform, announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Webscale, a cloud platform for modern commerce. The partnership will see Webscale become the preferred cloud delivery engine for Crownpeak’s roster of global brands. Joint Crownpeak and Webscale customers will benefit from a managed cloud delivery platform, offering predictive auto-scaling and disaster recovery for highly available infrastructure, flexible cloud deployment options in any public cloud provider around the globe, and comprehensive 360-degree security for protection against the latest cyber threats. In addition, all customers will have access to Webscale’s 24×7 team of DevSecOps cloud-certified experts, as well as the Webscale Customer Portal, which offers visibility and insight into traffic, events, security policies, user experience and more.

https://www.crownpeak.com/resources/datasheets/crownpeak-powered-by-webscale ▪︎ https://www.webscale.com