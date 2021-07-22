Welocalize acquires Next Level Globalization

Welocalize, a language service provider (LSP) announced the acquisition of Next Level Globalization (NLG), the third largest LSP in Germany. NLG, whose clients are specialized in medical devices, diagnostics, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals, doubles Welocalize’s portfolio of global brands in the life sciences sector. NLG has extensive expertise supporting highly regulated companies with language services ranging from medical translation and in-country review to regulatory consulting to software localization. Joined together, this significantly expands Welocalize’s presence in Europe, the primary hub for the life sciences industry.

Over the last 18 months, the life sciences industry has been under unprecedented pressure to accelerate how it communicates and relays information across the globe. Jointly, Welocalize and NLG will work with their clients to help them deliver a better customer experience through their intelligent workflow solutions, high quality language services, and their proprietary technology for in-country review and project submission. The acquisition of NLG is Welocalize’s 19th and its fourth within regulated industries, alongside Park IP Translations in 2012 and Nova Language Services and Global Language Solutions in 2016. The combined client portfolio will benefit from a breadth of complementary services including IP and legal translation and ISO-certified machine translation services.

