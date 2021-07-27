The Apache Cassandra Project releases Apache Cassandra v4.0

The Apache Cassandra Project released today v4.0 of Apache Cassandra, the Open Source distributed Big Data database management platform. A NoSQL database, Apache Cassandra handles massive amounts of data across load-intensive applications with high availability and no single point of failure. Cassandra v4.0 handles unstructured data, with thousands of writes per second. New features:

Increased speed and scalability – streams data faster during scaling operations and throughput on reads and writes, that delivers a more elastic architecture, particularly in Cloud and Kubernetes deployments.

Improved consistency – keeps data replicas in sync to optimize incremental repair for faster, more efficient operation and consistency across data replicas.

Enhanced security and observability – audit logging tracks users access and activity with minimal impact to workload performance. New capture and replay enables analysis of production workloads to help ensure regulatory and security compliance with SOX, PCI, GDPR, or other requirements.

New configuration settings – exposed system metrics and configuration settings provides flexibility for operators to ensure they have easy access to data that optimize deployments.

Minimized latency – garbage collector pause times are reduced to a few milliseconds with no latency degradation as heap sizes increase.

Better compression – improved compression efficiency eases unnecessary strain on disk space and improves read performance.

https://cassandra.apache.org/