Adobe launches Adobe Analytics to advance digital literacy

Adobe announced the Adobe Analytics curriculum for education, a global program that supports the future workforce with in-demand data science skills. As part of the next generation of the Adobe Education Exchange, college instructors and students will be able to use Adobe Analytics, a customer data analytics platform, for free and get access to course curriculum with hands-on activities. Students will learn how to use data to drive business decisions and gain skills for careers spanning data science to marketing and product management.

Participants get access to a sandbox environment, which allows students to use Adobe Analytics with rich demo data. It is meant to be self-paced. instructors can pick and choose modules to incorporate. The four modules:

Data Collection : Students learn the fundamentals of data collection, warehousing and cleaning, as well as implementation.

: Students learn the fundamentals of data collection, warehousing and cleaning, as well as implementation. Data Strategy and Architecture : Once data is collected, teams have to set up a data structure to make the data consumable across an organization.

: Once data is collected, teams have to set up a data structure to make the data consumable across an organization. Standard Metrics and Functionality : Focuses on reporting and how data is presented to functions such as marketing, product development, eCommerce and design.

: Focuses on reporting and how data is presented to functions such as marketing, product development, eCommerce and design. Analysis Workspace Fundamentals: Provides students an opportunity to curate data, collaborate with others, produce new visualizations and uncover insights that advance business objectives.

