Voicify Releases third major update

Voicify has released the third major update to the platform since its inception in 2017. Voicify 3.0 is notable in its delivery of features that categorize it as an enterprise solution, sitting within the ecosystem of digital platforms responsible for managing the customer experience. In 3.0, Voicify enables brands to engage customers as individuals through personalization and connectivity to systems like CRM, PIM, CMS etc. Conditional logic available within Voicify ranges from simple session information (first time versus returning) to specific user data (like transaction history).

Additionally, Voicify makes it easier for brands to get started in voice with the advent of VUX (Voice User Experience) Spark Templates. Spark is the componentry of Voicify that allows for the templatization of conversation flows that may be re-usable into an even simpler UI. To further support quick and simple voice app spin up, Voicify created a marketplace where VUX Spark Templates and Integrations are available to be added to customer voice apps. This release establishes over 100 major features to the platform and is immediately accessible.

https://voicify.com