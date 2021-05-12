Progress announces new release of Telerik

Progress announced the R2 2021 release of Progress Telerik .NET developer tools collection. Progress now provides over 75 native components for Microsoft Blazor. Progress also announced expansion of its UI library for Microsoft WinUI and support for the newest .NET 6 preview.

Progress Telerik UI for Blazor developer tool features a set of new components, including PanelBar, Form, Card, Color Palette, Arc Gauge, Linear Gauge, Circular Gauge, Radial Gauge, Validation Summary, Validation Tooltip, Validation Message and MediaQuery. New Grid features such as multi-column headers, rows drag and drop and Excel-like editing help developers visualize data and customize their apps.

Progress Telerik UI for WinUI enables developers to build modern Windows desktop apps. This release includes Scheduler, ListView with support for extended selection, Shadow, HubTile, NumericBox and SideDrawer. The suite also ships PdfProcessing, WordsProcessing, SpreadProcessing, SpreadStreamProcessing and Zip Library document processing libraries for creation and editing of various document formats.

Telerik Reporting delivers a new Blazor Report Designer, enabling embedding of report designing capabilities into Blazor applications. The Reporting Web Designer has been improved to include drag-and-drop functionality for data fields in the Explorer tab to generate text boxes and updates. A new Swiss barcode is introduced to the Barcode component to support Switzerland’s latest QR Bill regulations.

