SnapLogic releases latest version of integration platform

Headlining the new features are support for design-first API methodology and versioning for technical and non-technical users to quickly create new applications around specific APIs; anomaly detection and memory management capabilities that automatically and proactively identify issues; and enhancements to Kubernetes-based elastic scaling capabilities that enable organizations to dynamically scale platform resources to meet spike increases in workload demands.

With design-first API creation application developers and integration specialists now have the option to choose either top-down or bottom-up development. With Pipeline Runtime Anomaly Detection, the platform automatically reviews time-series data to proactively identify pipelines that consume an unusual amount of resources. Based on pre-set thresholds and/or deviations from what is considered normal operations, the SnapLogic platform alerts platform administrators.

SnapLogic now offers queue-based dynamic scaling for environments experiencing spikes in workload demand, such as month-end data processing or other seasonal, high-demand activities. Customers with SnapLogic Groundplexes can now leverage an execution node’s queue size as a trigger signal that launches automatic scaling of platform resources, up or down. Scaling SnapLogic Groundplex nodes up or down more precisely as needed for workload demands means infrastructure capacity can be right-sized more efficiently.

https://www.snaplogic.com/blog/may-release-2021