Bridgeline acquires Hawksearch

Bridgeline Digital, Inc., a provider of cloud-based Marketing Technology software, announced that it entered into an agreement to acquire Hawksearch, an intelligent product search and recommendation engine. Hawksearch’s AI-powered technology helps online retailers engage customers and convert more sales with personalized site search and intelligent recommendations that connect customers with hyper-relevant products and boost online revenue.

Hawksearch’s capabilities fit into Bridgeline’s eCommerce360 strategy to help its customers increase traffic, conversion and average order size with an intelligent recommendation dashboard and a broad suite of Apps. Hawksearch integrates with multiple ecommerce and content management platforms, including BigCommerce, Salesforce B2B, Sitecore, Optimizely and many others, adding to Bridgeline’s partner network.

https://www.bridgeline.com ▪︎ https://www.hawksearch.com