Gimmal releases Documentum to SharePoint migration tool

Gimmal LLC, a provider of information governance software solutions, has announced the official release of its Documentum to SharePoint migration tool. With this addition to the Gimmal Migrate product, users will be able to achieve an effective and efficient migration from Documentum to Microsoft 365. The newly release Documentum to SharePoint migration tool gives client:

The ability to achieve “full-fidelity” migration to preserve elements such as versions, metadata, created dates, and user information for information and records management purposes

The ability to easily decommission Documentum, consolidating your legacy systems to achieve significant cost savings with a modern platform

Conduct compliant migrations with automated legal chain of custody and detailed proof of migration

