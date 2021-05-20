Pitch raises $85 million to build presentation platform

Pitch, a collaborative presentation platform for modern teams, announced that it has raised an $85 million Series B funding round led by Lakestar and Tiger Global, and joined by existing Pitch investors Index Ventures and Thrive Capital. Pitch plans to use the new funding to develop its core technology and product, grow its global team, and extend its software platform across the entire presentation workflow.

A publishing and content ecosystem: Pitch is building a dedicated home for publishing and exchanging presentations and templates. Users will be able to discover content from creators and brands, and publish their own work directly to public profile pages. Advanced presentation analytics: Pitch is building new integrated solutions for users to better distribute presentations and monitor performance. Rolling out this summer, these new features will enable secure sharing and advanced analytics within Pitch, and will give users detailed insights into the reach and readership of a presentation, and engagement levels on specific slides.

Narrative recording and playback: Pitch is building new ways to highlight, record, and play back presentations in any context. Designed for a more remote, asynchronous world of work, these tools will ensure presenters and recipients can engage across an expanded range of meeting formats and team workflows.

