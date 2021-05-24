Franz and Smartlogic to help enterprises deploy semantic knowledge graphs

Franz Inc., a supplier of Graph Database technology for Knowledge Graph Solutions, and Smartlogic, a Semantic AI platform vendor, announced a collaboration aimed to help large enterprises accelerate the timeframe to deploy scalable, distributed Semantic Knowledge Graph solutions. The Franz Inc. and Smartlogic combination provides organizations with end-to-end technology along with the expertise to quickly create enterprise-scale Semantic Knowledge Graphs, which serve as the underpinning for Artificial Intelligence applications.

AllegroGraph is a Semantic Graph based platform that allows infinite data integration through a unique approach that unifies all data and siloed knowledge into an Entity-Event Knowledge Graph solution that can support massive, big data analytics. The FedShard capability within AllegroGraph utilizes federated sharding functionality that drives holistic insights and enables complex reasoning across a distributed Knowledge Graph. Semaphore provides a semantic layer in the enterprise digital ecosystem to manage knowledge models, automatically extract and classify the context and meaning from structured and unstructured information, and generate rich semantic metadata.

Franz’s Knowledge Graph Solution includes both technology and services for building Entity-Event Knowledge Graphs based on tools, products, knowledge, skills and experience. Franz delivers the expertise for designing ontology and taxonomy-based solutions by utilizing standards-based development processes and tools.

https://www.franz.com/ ▪︎ https://www.smartlogic.com