Gilbane Advisor 5-25-21 — Twitter, Teams, Slack, blockchain, BI & AI

First, an update on some upcoming changes. Last November I started a weekly content technology news newsletter to complement the monthly Advisor. I kept them separate to gauge the level of interest in curated product news. It’s clear that the vast majority of you are interested in both, so starting soon we’ll be combining the two types of content into a single weekly that will contain both recommended reading and product news. Those of you more interested in the opinion and research articles will now have something to read every week.

I’m still working out how much of each type of content to include for an optimal experience for busy readers. There may be a bit of experimentation involved, and I look forward to your thoughts. You can reach me anytime at frank@gilbane.com.

In this issue we have recommended reading on Twitter and subscriptions, collaboration platforms, AI meets BI, blockchains for content creators and publishers, an open source alternative to GPT-3, automated image content generation for marketing, and CMS adoption and use tips, and the return of the Journal of IA.

Our content technology news weekly will be out Wednesday as usual.

Market-Making on the Internet

Has Twitter finally found a path to growth that leverages its appeal, assets, and market position? Are they getting their mojo back? It is certainly not unreasonable to be skeptical, but they have made lots of moves in the last few weeks. The most interesting are the acquisitions of Substack competitor Revue, and Scroll, which provides publishers an alternative to ad-dependence for revenue. Twitter plans to use both these products in a new subscription offering that includes newsletters and websites.

Stratechery’s Ben Thompson has an enthusiastic take on this and digs into why he thinks this is an excellent monetization strategy for Twitter. (This article is not behind his paywall.)

Illustration: Ben Thompson

Salesforce and Microsoft have an uphill battle to own collaboration

This may sound unlikely given the popularity of Teams and Slack combined with the resources of the parent companies. But the pincer movement of integration requirements from legacy solutions and new insurgent applications are an expense and drag on growth for all platforms. And the ceaseless battle for customer facing control guarantees software applications will continue to add their own collaboration capabilities. Microsoft and Salesforce will be fine (all applications have some integration needs), but so will a growing number of insurgents. Protocol’s Joe Williams goes into more detail.

A media ownership model: Why subscribe when you can invest?

Jarrod Dicker, who you may know from the Washington Post, Blockchain startup Po.et, Time, Huffington, and The RebelMouse content management system, has been pushing for a blockchain-based platform for content creators and publishers for years. He was, may still be, a little ahead of the curve, but this article was published on Mirror, a platform implementing this structure for writers today.

This new media structure will be wholly owned by the creators, operators and consumers themselves. It will be a product of both the public and its producers and will not limit participants to a single company. These media companies can be looked at as collectives, with their own identities, where creators and consumers are encouraged to flow interdependently throughout various collectives. All of which results in everyone investing in both the development of each collective and sharing in the value of the collective’s upside.

When AI meets BI: 5 red flags to watch for

Business intelligence is an obvious use case for machine learning and shares getting-started challenges with other applications. This article starts with well-known warnings, but then goes deeper, describing the need for an “AI teacher”, getting into specifics of master data requirements, and explaining why a knowledge graph is critical for BI.

Also worthy

