Widen and 1WorldSync partner on 360° product images

Widen, maker of digital asset management (DAM) and product information management (PIM) software, and 1WorldSync, a provider of omnichannel product content solutions, announced the formation of an image capture partnership. Snap36, a recent acquisition of 1WorldSync focused on 360° product experiences, will serve as Widen’s partner for DAM and PIM clients who need 360° spin imagery to provide 3D experiences for e-commerce. The partnership will enable B2B and B2C brands to rapidly create, upload, tag, and publish 360° imagery.

Snap36’s physical-to-digital content creation process that leverages robotic equipment and workflow software. The resulting “spinset” of 24 to 92 images creates a flip-book effect as the shopper rotates the image. It also can capture the motion of an object like an opening car door or reclining chair.

360° spinsets can be added to Widen’s DAM+PIM system, the Widen Collective, where product data, marketing content, and digital assets are assembled before being listed on e-commerce platforms. The Collective natively supports 360° images, meaning that brands do not require additional tools. Clients that use the 1WorldSync Item Management platform for syndication to retailers and distributors can pull 360° product images and other digital assets directly from the Collective by simply providing URLs that point to the Collective.

https://www.widen.com ▪︎ https://www.1worldsync.com