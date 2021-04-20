Moz launches Performance Metrics suite for page experience

Moz, Inc., provider of search engine optimization technology, announced the launch of a Performance Metrics suite, a new beta feature within the Site Crawl toolset in Moz Pro. The Performance Metrics suite saves Moz Pro customers time with the ability to analyze thousands of URLs of their choosing directly within their SEO platform. The new feature also provides insights on how to improve overall on-site user experience.

The launch comes ahead of Google’s planned algorithm changes. Beginning this summer, ranking factors will include a new signal called “Page Experience,” incorporating Core Web Vitals, in addition to basic search signals. Core Web Vitals are a subset of factors that Google considers important in a page’s overall user experience in relation to a site’s loading speed, interactivity and stability. The Performance Metrics beta pulls in all Core Web Vitals using Google’s Lighthouse API, as well as additional performance metrics that can improve the page experience for end users. Customers are able to:

Analyze thousands of pages in bulk per month

Compare mobile versus desktop performance scores

View performance data alongside additional search data

Understand opportunities for performance improvement

Receive insights from Moz‘s Search Scientists on how to fix issues and why they matter

