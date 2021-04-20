Sinequa launches Intelligent Search Platform on Microsoft Azure

Sinequa, a provider of Intelligent Enterprise Search, announced the launch of Sinequa for Microsoft Azure to better serve customers who want to take advantage of Azure and its global reach. Organizations that use Azure can now access Sinequa’s enhanced version of a self-managed Intelligent Search platform.

Sinequa for Azure enables digital workers to stop sifting for information across Enterprise applications and brings the knowledge and insight to the users no matter the source, format, language, or location. Integrated with Microsoft 365 (Microsoft Teams, Microsoft SharePoint, etc.), Sinequa also seamlessly extracts valuable information from applications such as Salesforce, Box, Dropbox, OpenText, Documentum, file shares, databases, and other data sources, by leveraging a portfolio of over 200 out-of-the-box connectors.

Sinequa for Azure integrates Azure Cognitive Services to enable organizations to ingest all of their enterprise data sources, transform that data into searchable information, and enable users to get precise insights to natural language queries. Sinequa for Azure benefits include: reduced architecture costs, faster, indexing, more secure platform; easier, quicker deployment, optimized for Azure, environmentally friendly. Sinequa for Azure is now available in the Azure Marketplace.

https://www.sinequa.com/intelligent-enterprise-search-optimized-for-azure/