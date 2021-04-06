Trifacta expands data connectivity to 180+ sources

Trifacta announced it is expanding its platform’s data integration capabilities by providing universal data connectivity to more than 180 data sources. These pre-built connectors make it faster and easier for more users in organizations of any size to connect to more data. To build curated, accessible data products for advanced data insights and analytics, data engineers and analysts need flexible, seamless access to data, regardless of its source. The Trifacta platform already offers connectivity to a wide range of data sources. Universal connectivity expands the range of use cases possible with the Trifacta platform, including but not limited to:

Collaboration and Support: SmartSheet, Airtable, Confluence, Microsoft Sharepoint, and JIRA.

SmartSheet, Airtable, Confluence, Microsoft Sharepoint, and JIRA. Resource Planning and Visibility: SAP ERP, SAP HANA, and Microsoft Dynamics.

SAP ERP, SAP HANA, and Microsoft Dynamics. Finance and Accounting: Workday, Netsuite, Xero, ADP, Quickbooks, and Sage.

Workday, Netsuite, Xero, ADP, Quickbooks, and Sage. Marketing, Sales, e-Commerce: Salesforce, Google Analytics, Facebook Ads, Twitter Ads, LinkedIn Ads, Amazon Marketplace, and Shopify.

Salesforce, Google Analytics, Facebook Ads, Twitter Ads, LinkedIn Ads, Amazon Marketplace, and Shopify. Cloud Data Warehouses and Databases: BigQuery, Snowflake, Redshift, Oracle, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, Teradata, and Hive.

BigQuery, Snowflake, Redshift, Oracle, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, Teradata, and Hive. Files & File Systems: S3, GCS, ADLS, HDFS, SFTP, JSON, XML, Excel, and Google Sheets. Trifacta is also enhancing support for semi-structured data, like JSON and XML.

S3, GCS, ADLS, HDFS, SFTP, JSON, XML, Excel, and Google Sheets. Trifacta is also enhancing support for semi-structured data, like JSON and XML. Cloud Data Exchanges: AWS Data Exchange, Snowflake Data Marketplace, and Google Public Datasets.

https://www.trifacta.com/integrations/