M-Files acquires Hubshare

M-Files, an intelligent information management company, announced the acquisition of Hubshare to bolster external content sharing and collaboration and deliver an improved digital client experience. Now part of the M-Files product portfolio, Hubshare provides a secure information exchange platform where companies can be forerunners in driving digitalization and improving the customer experience using branded, customizable client portals. The portals can and be tailored to meet individual client needs to drive collaboration and productivity.

Unlike typical file sync-based document portal solutions where information is copied from an enterprise content repository, M-Files now offers a secure and integrated solution for internal and external collaboration without data duplication. While the M-Files user experience is optimized for streamlining internal document management processes, the new Hubshare hub in M-Files provides key information such as documents, people, processes, discussions and more to external users, such as clients, via a branded portal that is optimized for an improved external user experience.

https://www.m-files.com ▪︎ https://hubshare.com/en/