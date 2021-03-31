DataStax eases migrations from Apache Cassandra to DataStax Astra

DataStax announced the general availability of a new Zero-Downtime Cloud Migration tool that enables organizations to seamlessly migrate live data from self-managed Apache Cassandra instances to the company’s fully managed serverless Cassandra offering, DataStax Astra with no downtime. The Apache Cassandra open source database is often used for workloads that need to deliver massive amounts of data to users around the world with high reliability. As such, many Cassandra production applications are business critical, always on, and downtime is not an option. With DataStax’s new migration tool, enterprises can easily migrate live production Cassandra or DataStax Enterprise workloads to the DataStax Astra database-as-a-service (DBaaS) to quickly take advantage of the cost savings and other benefits of fully-managed, serverless Cassandra. The DataStax Zero-Downtime Migration tool is available for zero cost, and it comes with every DataStax Astra subscription. For more information on the fastest way to get up and running on Astra without any downtime, see

