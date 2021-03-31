ThoughtSpot acquires SeekWell

ThoughtSpot, provider of search & AI-driven analytics, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SeekWell. With SeekWell, customers will be able to operationalize their analytics and use SQL to push cloud data insights directly to business applications. As the companies integrate their offerings, the combination of ThoughtSpot and SeekWell will let users use natural language search to pull data from cloud data warehouses, modify it with productivity applications like Google Spreadsheets, then automatically and sync it back to business applications like Salesforce. With SeekWell and ThoughtSpot, customers can find insights easier, and close data loops by pushing insights directly back to applications and scaling data-driven decision making in the process.

SeekWell capabilities are available from ThoughtSpot starting today. As SeekWell becomes fully integrated into ThoughtSpot, this entire process will be powered by natural language search. No SQL will be required; instead, customers can use search to find data in the cloud, enable modification via productivity apps, and sync it with business apps. ThoughtSpot will also invest in building new business app integrations, expanding the number of end destinations for SeekWell.

https://www.thoughtspot.com ▪︎ https://seekwell.io