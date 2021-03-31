Boostlingo now in Zoom App Marketplace

Boostlingo, a provider of SAAS-based interpreting technology solutions for global language access, announced its addition to the Zoom App Marketplace. Zoom Meetings that requires foreign language support will be able to add professional interpreters directly into their Zoom Meetings experience. Professional remote interpreters accustomed to using the Boostlingo platform can now be added on-demand into the Zoom environment. The Boostlingo platform supports a network of 8000+ certified interpreters and 300 spoken word languages and multiple sign languages. Boostlingo will enable you to:

Configure Zoom services for your Zoom account s – Zoom‘s configuration policies allow you to create Zoom access for your clients.

s – Zoom‘s configuration policies allow you to create Zoom access for your clients. Allow your client accounts to register their Zoom instance with Boost – Your client’s Zoom administrators can authenticate their account with Boostlingo, and all of your client’s supported users will be automatically enabled.

– Your client’s Zoom administrators can authenticate their account with Boostlingo, and all of your client’s supported users will be automatically enabled. Boostlingo supports Zoom authentication – Boostlingo can support authentication at both the organizational level and at the individual user level.

– Boostlingo can support authentication at both the organizational level and at the individual user level. Add VRI interpreters On Demand – Once the configuration is done, interpreters receive interpretation requests like they normally do and when answered on the web, they will be automatically joined into a Zoom session. Use your own interpreter team members or enable the Boostlingo Professional Interpreter Network (BPIN) to take the call for you.

– Once the configuration is done, interpreters receive interpretation requests like they normally do and when answered on the web, they will be automatically joined into a Zoom session. Use your own interpreter team members or enable the Boostlingo Professional Interpreter Network (BPIN) to take the call for you. Full back-end reporting – Boostlingo captures all the same important call data that a regular Boostlingo interpreting session collects.

https://www.boostlingo.com