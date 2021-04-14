OpenText announces content services platform

OpenText announced OpenText Core Content and OpenText Core Case Management, a new content services platform, as part of OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) 21.2, OpenText Core Content and OpenText Core Case Management are cloud offerings that can be tailored to address unique line of business, departmental, and industry needs.

Built to connect content to the systems and people that need it, Core Content integrates with business applications that customers already use, including a deep integration with SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud. Core Case Management manages unstructured and complex processes. Whether opening accounts, processing claims, or maintaining property records, businesses will know who has the work item, what has happened, where the documents are, and what is needed to get work done.

By combining content management, case management and integration into lead applications, this solution delivers a unified approach to managing an organization’s content lifecycle in context of its formal and informal business processes. Core Content and Core Case Management underpin a portfolio of Core SaaS content services applications with foundational content management capabilities. The portfolio now includes: OpenText Core Share, OpenText Core Signature, OpenText Core for Federated Compliance, OpenText Core Archive for SAP Solutions, OpenText Core Capture, OpenText Core for SAP SuccessFactors.

https://www.opentext.com/products-and-solutions/products/opentext-cloud/opentext-content-cloud